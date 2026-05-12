Woman Stabbed To Death In Andheri West; Accused Friend Arrested Within 2 Hours | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: A 42-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a middle-aged man, identified as Amol Mahire, in Andheri West on May 9. He allegedly attacked her with a knife. Preliminary investigation revealed that Mahire was a friend of the deceased and allegedly killed her after growing suspicious about her character. The Amboli Police arrested the accused within two hours of the incident.



According to the police, the deceased was identified as Manali Sukhadare, who operated a beauty parlour in Mira Road East and resided in the same area.

The complainant, Bharati Sawant, 47, a resident of Andheri West and the sister-in-law of the deceased, stated that on May 7, Manali had called her and informed her that she had received an order from Sakharpa in Ratnagiri district. She further said that she had to travel on May 9 from Andheri railway station and would therefore stay at Bharati’s residence on the night of May 8.



However, late on May 8, Manali had not reached Bharati’s residence. Bharati then called her, and Manali informed her that she had started her journey from Mira Road. After that, Bharati was unable to contact her.

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Meanwhile, at around 12.30 am, a neighbour called Bharati and informed her that someone had brutally assaulted Manali and that she was lying in a pool of blood. Bharati and her family immediately rushed to the spot and found Manali lying on the staircase of a neighbouring residence in a serious condition. A knife was lying beside her, and blood stains were visible on it. Manali had sustained brutal injuries on her face, neck, hands, stomach and legs.

With the assistance of neighbours, Bharati rushed Manali to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle West. However, during treatment, doctors declared her dead at around 2.15 am.



During the investigation, Manali’s daughter, Sanskruti, informed the police that Mahire had argued with her mother and had allegedly threatened to kill her. The relatives also suspected that he had attacked her with a knife.



The police registered a murder case and arrested the accused from Ghatkopar West within two hours while he was allegedly trying to flee. Police said that Manali and Mahire were friends, and he had allegedly grown suspicious about her character, leading to the murder.



Police further said that the accused worked small jobs at various companies. Meanwhile, the deceased’s husband, Surendra Sukhadare, 49, is suffering from liver disease and is unemployed.