Mumbai Accident: Car Crashes Into Building Wall & Tumbles Down In Peddar Road; Driver Injured – Video

Mumbai: A Volkswagen Virtus car fell from the ramp of Mount Unique Building at Peddar Road after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car was being driven by its owner, Rasik Meghani, who is a tenant residing in the building.

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Here's What Happened

The incident took place on Monday evening when Meghani was exiting the building compound. According to initial reports, the accelerator of the car allegedly got stuck. As a result, Meghanni lost control, and the car first rammed into a wall near the Kabu Garden area, causing damage to the structure. After hitting the wall, the vehicle fell, landing on the bonnet of another parked car below.

Fortunately, no residents, pedestrians, or bystanders were injured in the incident. Meghani sustained minor head injuries but miraculously survived the crash. He was immediately rushed to Breach Candy Hospital for treatment and is reported to be stable.