Mumbai Court Sentences Taxi Driver To 2 Years Jail For Molesting And Stalking Woman Passenger

Mumbai court convicts a taxi driver for molestation and stalking after repeated harassment of a woman passenger in south Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 11: The metropolitan magistrate court at Esplanade has sentenced a 35-year-old taxi driver, Rockey Fernandes from Cuffe Parade, to two years’ imprisonment for molesting a woman working at a five-star hotel by forcefully kissing her hand in November 2023.

Woman alleges repeated harassment by driver

According to the prosecution case, the woman used to take a shared taxi from Churchgate station to reach her workplace.

On November 11, 2023, she boarded the taxi driven by the accused. She alleged that when she offered to pay the fare, the accused refused to accept it and wished her “Happy Diwali”.

When the victim extended her hand, the accused allegedly grabbed it and kissed her hand. The woman said she felt offended but did not react at that time.

Again on November 23, 2023, the accused allegedly repeated the behaviour.

The prosecution said that instead of dropping the woman at her destination, the accused drove ahead and insisted on obtaining her mobile number.

The woman later informed her department head about the incident, following which a case was registered against the taxi driver.

Court rejects defence over lack of CCTV footage

In his defence, the accused claimed that the prosecution failed to produce CCTV footage to prove the incident.

The prosecution, however, argued that the act had taken place inside the taxi itself.

On this, the court observed, “It is illogical that the incident which occurred in the taxi was ought to be recorded in the CCTV footage and therefore, the defence of the accused regarding non-production of CCTV footage cannot be said to be a material defect in the case of the prosecution.”

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Court holds accused guilty of stalking

While convicting the driver, the court observed that, “The accused has followed the informant in order to foster relations with her despite clear indication of disinterest by the informant. Therefore, demanding the mobile number and asking the name of the informant amounts to repeated following of the informant and constitutes the offence of stalking.”

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