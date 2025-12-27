 Mumbai News: Sessions Court Sets Aside Molestation Conviction Of Cabbie, Upholds Criminal Intimidation Charge
Mumbai News: Sessions Court Sets Aside Molestation Conviction Of Cabbie, Upholds Criminal Intimidation Charge

A sessions court has set aside a magistrate’s conviction of a cab driver in a 2018 molestation case filed by a passenger, while upholding his guilt for criminal intimidation. The court sentenced the accused to imprisonment till the rising of the court, reducing the earlier six-month jail term.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Sessions Court Sets Aside Molestation Conviction Of Cabbie, Upholds Criminal Intimidation Charge | Representational Image

Setting aside the magistrate’s conviction in the molestation case, the sessions court partly allowed the appeal filed by cab driver Yashwant Suranje. He had earlier been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment under a January 24, 2022 order.

Allegations Stemmed From AC Dispute

The case arose from a complaint filed by Sameer Sahani, who alleged that Suranje molested his mother by hurling abuses and abandoning them midway during a ride following an altercation over switching on the air conditioner.

Conviction for Criminal Intimidation Upheld

While the molestation conviction was quashed, the sessions court upheld Suranje’s conviction for criminal intimidation. However, it reduced the sentence to imprisonment till the rising of the court.

article-image

Court Finds Insufficient Evidence of Insult

The sessions court observed that the prosecution failed to establish intent to insult the woman’s modesty.

“Whatever words used by the accused are not sufficient to infer that he intended to insult the woman,” the court noted.

