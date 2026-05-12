Mumbai: Khar Police Book Construction Firm After Tree Falls Onto Moving Auto-Rickshaw; 2 Women Critically Injured

Mumbai, May 11: The Khar police on Monday registered a case against Bluestone Construction Company for alleged negligence after a tree from the company’s construction site collapsed onto a moving auto-rickshaw in Khar West on Sunday evening, critically injuring two young women.
The incident occurred near an under-construction building on Linking Road.
Two women undergoing treatment
According to police, the injured persons are undergoing treatment at Hinduja Hospital in Khar West and remain unconscious. A police officer said the investigation is underway and additional sections may be added to the FIR based on the probe.
Tree collapsed onto moving auto-rickshaw
As per the FIR, complainant Manasvi Shrivastav, 19, a student from Malad East, was travelling to Khar on May 10 with her younger sister Arika, 15, and friend Harshata, 21, a resident of Santacruz West, for a meal.
They had hired an auto-rickshaw and were travelling from Santacruz to Bandra around 5.50 pm when the tree suddenly collapsed onto the vehicle near Linking Road in Khar West.
Manasvi stated that the tree fell from the Bluestone construction site, where work on a new building was underway beside the road.
Arika and Harshata suffered serious head injuries and lost consciousness, while Manasvi sustained contusions.
The auto-rickshaw driver was unhurt and immediately rushed the injured to Hinduja Hospital.
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Police register negligence case
Manasvi later filed a complaint and the police registered a case under Section 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for endangering life or personal safety of others.
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