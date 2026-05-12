Mumbai: Khar Police Book Construction Firm After Tree Falls Onto Moving Auto-Rickshaw; 2 Women Critically Injured

A tree collapse near a construction site in Khar West leaves two women critically injured after it crashed onto a moving auto-rickshaw | X

Mumbai, May 11: The Khar police on Monday registered a case against Bluestone Construction Company for alleged negligence after a tree from the company’s construction site collapsed onto a moving auto-rickshaw in Khar West on Sunday evening, critically injuring two young women.

The incident occurred near an under-construction building on Linking Road.

Two women undergoing treatment

According to police, the injured persons are undergoing treatment at Hinduja Hospital in Khar West and remain unconscious. A police officer said the investigation is underway and additional sections may be added to the FIR based on the probe.

Tree collapsed onto moving auto-rickshaw

As per the FIR, complainant Manasvi Shrivastav, 19, a student from Malad East, was travelling to Khar on May 10 with her younger sister Arika, 15, and friend Harshata, 21, a resident of Santacruz West, for a meal.

They had hired an auto-rickshaw and were travelling from Santacruz to Bandra around 5.50 pm when the tree suddenly collapsed onto the vehicle near Linking Road in Khar West.

Update Khar tree crash: FIR has been lodged.



According to the complaint lodged by 19-year-old Manasvi Srivastava, the incident occurred around 5.30 pm near BEST Bus Stop No. 05109 on Linking Road. Srivastava, her 15-year-old sister Aarika, and their friend Harshata, 21, were… https://t.co/emkgsZ3EYc pic.twitter.com/BUKNJOPw3V — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) May 11, 2026

Manasvi stated that the tree fell from the Bluestone construction site, where work on a new building was underway beside the road.

Arika and Harshata suffered serious head injuries and lost consciousness, while Manasvi sustained contusions.

The auto-rickshaw driver was unhurt and immediately rushed the injured to Hinduja Hospital.

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Police register negligence case

Manasvi later filed a complaint and the police registered a case under Section 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for endangering life or personal safety of others.

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