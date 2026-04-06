Thane: Head-On Autorickshaw-Car Collision On Kalwa Flyover Leaves Two Injured | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major early morning accident, two persons were injured after an autorickshaw and a car collided head-on on the Swargiya Dharmveer Anand Dighe flyover in Thane’s Kalwa area on Monday. The crash, which occurred during low-traffic hours, also led to an oil spill on the road, briefly posing a risk to other motorists.

According to a report by Mid-day, the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Cell received information about the incident at around 5:42 am from a police constable. The accident involved an autorickshaw driven by a 43-year-old man and a Hyundai Verna travelling from Thane towards Kalwa East. The impact of the collision left the autorickshaw severely damaged.

The rickshaw driver, identified as Govind Pawar, sustained serious injuries to his head. He was immediately rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where he is currently undergoing treatment. A passenger travelling in the rickshaw, Prathmesh Chavan (32), a resident of Gholai Nagar in Kalwa, also suffered injuries and was admitted to the same hospital. His condition is reported to be stable.

Following the collision, oil spilled onto the flyover, increasing the risk of further accidents. Responding swiftly, personnel from the disaster management cell and local police reached the spot and undertook precautionary measures. Soil was spread over the affected stretch to absorb the oil and prevent vehicles from skidding, reported Mid-day.

The incident led to temporary traffic congestion on the flyover during the early morning hours. However, authorities managed to clear the damaged vehicles from the road shortly after, restoring normal traffic flow.

Further investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway.

This comes in a week after a 42-year-old cyclist was killed by a car driven by a 17-year-old boy in Kalyan, in Thane district. The incident, which took place on March 24, has sparked public outrage following the release of details about the accused's actions.

The victim was identified as Shrinivas Tandle, a well-known member of the local business community and connected to one of Kalyan’s oldest cloth stores. According to police, the accident occurred on an under-construction segment of the Kalyan Ring Road, next to the Ulhas River, which was reportedly not yet open to traffic.

CCTV footage from the scene shows a speeding car, reportedly a Hyundai i20, crashing into Tandle’s bicycle. The force of the impact was so great that he was thrown several meters into the air before landing on a pedestrian walkway, leading to his immediate death.

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