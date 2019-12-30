Woman found dead in Dahisar flat under mysterious circumstances

Mumbai: A 32-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a flat at Dahisar (E) on Sunday evening. Rosina Shaikh, the deceased, worked as a bar waitress. There were no injuries found on her body and the autopsy was inconclusive about the preliminary cause of death. Primarily, Dahisar Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter.

According to police, Shaikh, a former resident of Sanpada in Navi Mumbai, was staying with her live-in partner at an apartment in Jankalyan Nagar of Dahisar (E) after separating from her husband. Shaikh's live-in partner was travelling to Hyderabad for work over the weekend and she was alone at that time.

Police said, Shaikh returned from work on Saturday night, around 11pm and retired straight to bed. The next day, when her househelp rang the doorbell to report to work, she got no response and decided to come later in the evening. Accordingly, she returned around 3pm and rang the doorbell, to get a similar response. The househelp panicked and immediately contacted the landlord, who opened the door with a duplicate set of keys, and were shocked to find Shaikh lying unconscious in the bed.

They immediately called for a doctor, who pronounced her dead and alerted the police, who reached the spot and sent the body to a civic-run hospital for autopsy. Police said, they found a drink in the house and have sent the sample to the forensic science laboratory at Kalina to examine and ascertain if there were any intoxicants mixed in the drink. "Prima facie, we have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are waiting for the detailed autopsy report. Right now, we are investigating the case and will question Shaikh's husband as well as the live-in partner, who was in Hyderabad at the time of incident," said a senior police officer.