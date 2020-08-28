Thane: Woman delivers baby under SATIS bridge; shifted to hospital

A pregnant labourer delivered a baby girl under the SATIS bridge in Thane, during the early morning hours on Thursday. The woman was later shifted to a nearby hospital by a Thane police team, following an alert by one of the pedestrians. Both the baby and mother are in stable condition, informed a police official.

"27-year-old Rekha Dutta Gunjalkar, was spotted lying with a baby delivered under the SATIS bridge, near Gandhi ground, in Thane. However, the umbilical cord of the baby was not cut. This situation of the woman was noticed by one of the passerby who immediately informed the Thane Nagar police station," said R M Somvanshi, senior police inspector, Thane Nagar police station.

A police team patroling the area attended to the woman who was bleeding and was in need of medical help. The police immediately arranged for an ambulance and took her to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Kalwa.

"Rekha works as the labourer on construction sites and stays on the street under the SATIS bridge, with her husband," said police official.

The doctor at the hospital attended to the patient and cut the umbilical cord. Both were later shifted to the maternity ward. According to the doctor, both mother and her baby are in stable condition, informed police official.