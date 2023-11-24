Woman Alleges Police Assault Over Property Dispute in Viral Video; Nirmal Nagar Police Station Under Scrutiny |

A viral video on social media depicts a woman accusing the police of physically assaulting her when they accompanied her brother, who filed a complaint at the Nirmal Nagar Police Station. The incident revolves around a property-related matter.

Woman's claims in video

The woman, asserting ownership of a house in Hussain Tekri, Sai Baba Road, Khar East, Jawahar Nagar, claims in the video that Assistant Police Officer (API) Deepak Salunkhe, from Nirmal Nagar police station, forcibly entered her home. Despite presenting valid documents, the woman identified as Noorjahan Shaikh claimed that she faced physical assault and threats from her brother Noor Hasan and Officer Salunkhe.

The woman in the video can be heard saying, “My brother, Noor Hasan, filed a complaint against me. He, accompanied by the police, entered our house, assaulting us. They tried to drag me out.” She alleges the police expressed a preference for assaulting women.

"Ayesha, was also threatened by the officer and other cops with him"

The woman claimed another member of her family, Ayesha, was also threatened by the officer and other cops with him. Shaikh stated, “Salunkhe tried to snatch her mobile, refused to call a female constable, and filed a fake FIR.”

The video captures an officer threatening a woman and coercing family members out of their house. A female constable is heard offering cooperation with those willing to come willingly.

Investigation underway

Shaikh, also filed a complaint against Hasan claiming ownership of the house. The complaint details physical assault by the police and her brother on her, her sister, and two daughters-in-law.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-8, Dixit Gedam, said, “A complaint has been filed against the women seen in the videos. The department is investigating before determining further action.”