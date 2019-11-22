With Sonia's 'Yes', NCP and Congress will soon form government with Shiv Sena: Sources

The impending decision on the formation of a government of Maharashtra is likely to come out in the next 48 hours. According to sources, with Sonia’s ‘Yes’, the three-party alliance is ready to claim Maharashtra for the next five years.

The Congress committee met on Thursday at party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence and agreed on forming the alliance with ideologically incompatible Shiv Sena, and NCP. Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal are expected in Mumbai Friday where, along with the NCP, they will finalise the power-sharing formula with the Shiv Sena leadership.

Last night Aaditya Thackeray along with Uddhav Thackeray met Sharad Pawar at his Silver Oak residence in south Mumbai. Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha MP, was also present for the meeting.

Sources in the Shiv Sena said Uddhav Thackeray has also called a meeting of party legislators on Friday morning. “The party chief is likely to speak on government formation,” a Sena functionary said.

The parties are likely to form a government with Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister with Deputy CMs from NCP and Congress, Congress is expecting to get the post of Assembly Speaker. However, sources claim that NCP is still demanding a rotational deal for the chair of CM. An NCP leader told The Indian Express that the issue is still on the table.