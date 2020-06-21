Wine shops caught selling liquor over the counter

The state government has allowed home delivery of liquor, barring the containment zones in Thane, amidst the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. However, some establishments have started taking undue advantage of the relaxations, thus defeating the entire purpose of the stop-gap arrangements put in place by the district administration.

Three more employees of a wine shop in Bhayandar, including the store manager, landed into the custody of the police for defying lockdown rules and relaxation protocols by selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the premises of the establishment. Based on the information, a team led by Deputy SP Shashikant Bhosale swooped down on Chetan Wine Shop in Bhayandar (west) on Friday evening and caught the accused red handed as they indulged in over the counter sale. “The trio were booked under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and provisions of the IPC for disobeying orders duly promulgated by a public servant,” said Bhosale.

Notably, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) unit of the Thane (rural) police has already sought the cancellation of licenses of those establishments in the twin city that were found to be selling IMFL, beer, wine and other alcoholic drinks during the lockdown period last month.