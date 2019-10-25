Will throw open BKC-Chunabhatti flyover to public on Sunday: Nawab Malik

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Anushakti Nagar and spokesperson Nawab Malik has announced, the flyover connecting the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Chunabhatti will be thrown open to the public on October 27, at 11 am.

“The MMRDA is not showing any interest in inaugurating the BKC-Chunabhatti flyover, thus we will open the flyover on October 27 at 11 am,” said Malik, addressing a press conferences on Friday.

The inauguration of the flyover was stalled for nearly two months, in the past one month because of the model code of conduct being in place, ahead of the assembly polls. The new government was expected to ceremonially inaugurate the flyover after which it was to be open for public use.

“Our government opened the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections without any ceremony when the code of conduct was imposed, so that the public were not inconvenienced," added Malik.

He also stated most infrastructure projects in Mumbai were carried out in the 15-year Congress-NCP regime, from 1999-2014. But this one project, announced in 2015, has been consistently missing deadlines because of one impediment or the other.

“This incomplete project is causing Mumbaikars a lot of suffering. Both, the MMRDA and the Maharashtra government, are harassing the people,” he said.

Both Sion and BKC are famous for the worst traffic snarls in the city. For instance, to cover barely five kilometres on the Santacruz-Dharavi Link Road, it takes more than 45 minutes. The flyover is expected to reduce this taxing commute time by least 30 minutes, during peak hours.