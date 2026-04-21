'Will Not Let Them Sleep Peacefully Until...': CM Fadnavis Takes Strong Stand Against Opposition Over Women's Reservation Bill - WATCH

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday took a strong stand, calling the opposition 'serial liars' over the women's reservation bill that was rejected in the Lok Sabha. His statement came as he was addressing the 'Youth Power Awakening March' inauguration in Mumbai.

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While addressing the reporters, he took a strong stand and said, "And as long as we do not get 33% reservation for women in the Parliament and Legislative assembly of India, we will not let you (Opposition) sleep peacefully. We will continue our fight against you."

He further explained that in 2023, when the NDA had a two-thirds majority, the bill was supported as the opposition could not do anything. He added that now, since the opposition has realised that the NDA does not have a two-thirds majority, they have shown their true colours.

Moreover, the Chief Minister also said that by opposing the bill, the opposition insulted women’'s power and the democracy of India, adding that, "it is necessary to bring their real face in public." He further alleged, "They lie daily, they lie about delimitation, they lie about the census."