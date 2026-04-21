Maharashtra: 'Regressive Mindset' CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Opposition, Announces Statewide 'Janakrosh Morcha' Over Women’s Reservation Bill Defeat | X

Mumbai: To condemn the opposition parties that did not support the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament, the Maharashtra BJP has called for a large ‘Janakrosh Morcha’ on Tuesday at 5:30pm.

The march will begin from Jambhori Maidan in Worli and proceed to the NSCI Dome Auditorium. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state president Ravindra Chavan and Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam, along with MPs, MLAs and corporators, will be present.

Meanwhile, a political storm has erupted after the defeat of the Bill in Parliament, with Fadnavis accusing the Opposition of scuttling a historic reform, while Opposition leaders hit back, questioning the government’s intent.

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Fadnavis on Monday alleged that the Opposition’s “regressive mindset” led to the collapse of the Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at implementing women’s reservation in legislatures.

He termed April 17, when the Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha, as a “lost historic opportunity” and the “killing of women’s political rights.” Stepping up the political offensive, the CM announced that the ruling Mahayuti alliance will launch a statewide campaign to collect one crore signatures from women.

The proposed legislation, linked to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, included provisions related to delimitation and an increase in Lok Sabha seats.

Fadnavis argued that concerns raised by southern states had been addressed through a proposed 50% increase in seats. He also said the Bill would have boosted representation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Fadnavis said the implementation of reservation is tied to a nationwide census and subsequent delimitation exercise.

With the census delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the timeline could extend beyond 2027, he noted. However, Opposition leaders disagreed. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule questioned the need to link women’s reservation with delimitation. “The Bill was already passed in September 2023. Why is the government not implementing it?” she asked.

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Sule said she was willing to engage in a discussion with the CM on the issue. Congress MP Praniti Shinde alleged that the government was using the women’s quota issue as a cover to push the delimitation agenda.

“If the government is serious about women’s reservation, what prevents it from implementing it within the existing 543 seats?” Shinde asked.

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Meanwhile, protesting the failed Women’s Bill, the Mahayuti members wore black clothes and black ribbons. Mayor Ritu Tawde, who chairs the House, was also seen in black saree, as a protest to the bill's failure.