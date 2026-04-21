 'Govt Using Women Reservation Card For Delimitation,' Congress Hits Out At Centre’s 'Unconstitutional Game' Over Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam
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HomeIndore'Govt Using Women Reservation Card For Delimitation,' Congress Hits Out At Centre’s 'Unconstitutional Game' Over Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

'Govt Using Women Reservation Card For Delimitation,' Congress Hits Out At Centre’s 'Unconstitutional Game' Over Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

In Bhopal, former Women’s Congress chief Shobha Oza accused the Centre of using delimitation under the guise of women’s reservation through the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. She said the Opposition fully supports women’s reservation but demanded immediate implementation. She also criticised BJP and referenced ideologies of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and M. S. Golwalkar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 10:06 AM IST
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Congress Alleges Centre’s “Unconstitutional Game” Over Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam | PTI (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The conspiracy hatched by Modi-led Central Government to establish a monopoly on power through delimitation under the guise of women's reservation has been exposed by the unity of the Opposition, said former national Women Congress president Shobha Oza while talking to media persons here on Monday.

“Congress party made it clear that the entire Opposition along with Congress stands 100% in support of women's reservation. We supported Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in September 2023. Even today, our demand remains clear. Women must receive their rightful dues immediately,” she said.

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Attacking BJP, Oza added, “In contrast, if we look at BJP, their core ideology has historically been opposed to women and their empowerment.

Guru Golwalkar, the most revered former Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, advocated for confining women's roles to traditional spheres, a stance that stands in direct opposition to modern democratic values and gender equality.”

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