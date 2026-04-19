One Day Special Session Of MP Assembly To Be Convened To Discuss Nari Shakti Vande Adhiniyam, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special one day session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be convened to do discussion on “Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam”.

A resolution will be passed in Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, Nagar Panchayats for implementation of the aforesaid act. Moreover, Akrosh Rally will be taken out to censure Opposition for opposing women reservation bill in state capital on Monday.

This was informed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while addressing the joint press conference along with BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal, BJP National Vice President Rekha Verma at BJP Office on Sunday morning. Making a blistering attack on Congress and Opposition parties for not supporting the women reservation bill in Parliament, he told that Opposition played dirty politics on women reservation issue.

“ Country had heard story of “Draupadi Cheer Haran” in history before 5000 years back. The manner Opposition played with the dignity and rights of women in the temple of democracy is painful. Country will never forgive such people,” he rued.

He accused Opposition of spreading the confusion that Lok Sabha seats of Southern States will become less . “ By spreading the confusion, Congress, DMK and other opposition parties have shown the separatist mindset,” he fumed.

He accused Congress of making the “U” turn on Nari Shakti Vande Adhiniyam by stating that when PM Modi pushed 33 % women reservation bill in 2023, Congress had supported as it feared of political loss in upcoming Lok Sabha election. But when it came to implement the bill in 2029. it opposed it.

BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal Congress and other Opposition party have been never in favour of giving rights to women. This is not for the first time that Opposition deprived women from getting their due rights.

Rekha Verma told that women have been fighting for their rights from 70 years. Congress, which ruled country for 55 years, never tried to give them their rights.

17 districts have women Collector in MP: CM

CM said that Madhya Pradesh is presenting an inspiring picture of women empowerment. Women Collectors are discharging their duties in17 districts. In more than 10 districts, the Collector and SP are women.