‘Cong Played Dirty Politics On Women Reservation Bill’ BJP Leaders Slam Opposition; CM Mohan Yadav Announces Akrosh Rally In Bhopal On April 20

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal and BJP National Vice President Rekha Verma, launched a blistering attack on the Indian National Congress and other opposition parties for not supporting the Women Reservation Bill in Parliament.

They said the opposition to the bill exposed the real face of the opposition, as it prevented women from getting their due rights. They alleged that Congress and other opposition parties played dirty politics.

The BJP also announced that it will take out an Akrosh Rally in Bhopal on Monday to protest against the opposition’s stand.

Addressing a joint press conference, the leaders said that Rahul Gandhi had made it clear that the party was anti-women. Khandelwal said the real face of Congress had been exposed.

The Chief Minister also targeted Priyanka Gandhi, saying it was unfortunate that a woman opposed a bill meant for women’s rights. Expressing deep disappointment over the bill failing to pass in Parliament, he said that when the issue reached a decisive stage, Congress played dirty politics.

Looking back, he said that when Lok Sabha elections were near, Congress had supported the bill, but later backtracked during the Parliament session convened to pass the Women Reservation Bill. He added that the country and women would not forgive Congress and other opposition parties.

He also asked Congress to introspect on why it had opposed the caste census in the past.

The Chief Minister further said that local bodies in the state would once again pass resolutions supporting the Women Reservation Bill.

In a separate remark, CM Mohan Yadav said the state reflects the true face of women empowerment, as 17 districts have women Collectors and more than 10 districts have both the Collector and Superintendent of Police as women.