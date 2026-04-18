PM Shri Heli Tourism Service For Orchha-chanderi To Take Off From April 19; CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugrate |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav will launch PM-Shri Heli Tourism Service for Orchha-Chanderi on Sunday from the state hangar in the capital. He will flag off the helicopter and present boarding passes to the passengers.

The service will operate five days a week (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

The fare for passengers traveling from Bhopal to Chanderi has been fixed at Rs 5,500 while the fare from Bhopal to Orchha is set at Rs 6,500. Besides, a special package priced at Rs 14,500 includes 'end-to-end' amenities such as taxi services, VIP darshan and prasad. A joy ride facility will also be available for tourists in Chanderi and Orchha at a cost of Rs 3,500.

PM Shri Helicopter Paryatan Sewa boosts tourism

PM Shri Helicopter Paryatan Sewa is gradually attracting visitors not only from Madhya Pradesh but also from distant states and countries such as Malaysia and the United States.

Tourism department officials are hopeful the service will soon become a major hit. Currently, helicopters operate on two sectors: Indore-Omkareshwar-Ujjain and Jabalpur.

The Indore-Omkareshwar-UjjainIndore-Omkareshwar-Ujjain sector is more popular, with a footfall of 300 people, while Jabalpur sector has seen 120 passengers, roughly half of Indore’s numbers. The Jabalpur route covers destinations including Jabalpur, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Kanha, Bandhavgarh and Amarkantak.