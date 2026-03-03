MP News: Bus Operators Hike Fares Over 4 Times On Routes From Bhopal Ahead Of Holi

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bus operators have raised ticket prices sharply ahead of the Holi festival in Madhya Pradesh, causing trouble for many passengers who are trying to travel to their hometowns.

With a large number of people travelling during the festive season, many bus operators are charging much higher fares than usual.

According to information available on online booking platforms, fares for several routes from Bhopal have increased many times compared to normal days.

For example, the fare from Bhopal to Lucknow has reached as high as ₹8,899 on some booking apps. Normally, tickets for this route cost around ₹1,400 to ₹1,800.

Passengers say they have very limited travel options during festival time because they want to reach home to celebrate with their families. Because of this urgency, many people are forced to book tickets even when the prices are very high.

A similar situation is being seen on the route between Bhopal and Satna. Usually, the bus fare for this journey is around ₹1,000 to ₹1,200, but on the RedBus app, fares are showing up to ₹4,500, which is almost four times higher than the normal price.

Bus services from Bhopal to Rewa are also charging high fares. The private buses are charging up to ₹5-6,000. On normal days, this journey usually costs between ₹900 and ₹1,200.

The fare from Bhopal to Mumbai has also increased sharply. This route buses are reportedly charging up to ₹6,006, while the usual fare is around ₹1,400 to ₹1,700.

The issue comes a day after Mohan Yadav, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, directed police officials to stop illegal fare collection during the festival season.

Officials say that the Transport Department does not have direct control over fares shown on online booking apps. Bus operators decide the prices themselves, and the apps simply display the rates set by them.

File complaint at RTO office

Meanwhile, RTO officials said passengers who face problems related to high fares can file a complaint at the RTO office.

At the same time, Madhya Pradesh Bus Owners Association said buses running as stage carriage are not increasing fares unfairly.

According to association, vehicles running with All India Tourist Permits and operating like stage carriage buses are the ones charging higher fares, and these vehicles are difficult to regulate.