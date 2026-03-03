 MP News: Nine People Crammed On One Bike! VIRAL VIDEO From Katni Sparks Safety Concerns; Police Begin Search For Rider
MP News: Nine People Crammed On One Bike! VIRAL VIDEO From Katni Sparks Safety Concerns; Police Begin Search For Rider

A viral video from Katni shows nine people travelling on a single motorcycle, including one youth, two women and six children. The risky ride was recorded and shared on social media. After the video spread online, traffic police led by Rahul Pandey started searching for the rider to take action under traffic rules.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media showing nine people travelling on a single motorcycle in a rural area of Katni on Tuesday.

Nine people included-- one youth riding the bike, two women seated behind him, and six children seated on a single motorcycle.

The viral footage clearly shows how the nine people were seated on the bike. Two small children sat on the fuel tank in front. Behind the rider, two women are seated on the motorcycle, and they are holding three children on their laps. In addition to this, one young girl is seen hanging at the very end of the bike while standing on the rear stand.

The unusual and risky scene was reportedly recorded by someone passing by on the road. Soon after it was shared online, the video spread quickly across social media platforms.

According to local information, the group had gone to a nearby market to buy items for the Holi festival and was returning home when the video was recorded. The overloaded motorcycle appears unstable in the clip.

Police action

After the video went viral, local traffic police took note of the incident. Rahul Pandey, Traffic Police Station In-charge, said that the police have started searching for the motorcycle rider seen in the clip.

He added that once the driver is identified, action will be taken according to traffic rules.

Police officials have also asked the citizens to follow road safety rules and avoid putting their own lives and the lives of others at risk.

Netizens react

People online are questioning why individuals take such risks while travelling, especially when children are involved.

Traffic experts often warn that overloading a motorcycle can reduce balance and control, increasing the chances of accidents on busy roads.

