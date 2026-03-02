 MP News: Aides Caught Reciting Answers To Students Writing Class 10, 12 Board Exam In Shivpuri; VIDEO Goes Viral
During ongoing Class 10 and 12 board exams in Shivpuri, viral videos from Bairad allegedly show students being helped to cheat, including youths climbing a roof to pass material and people dictating answers from outside. Another clip claims impersonation by a student. The Education Department has denied confirmed cases and assured an investigation into the matter.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
MP News: Two Youth Dictate Answers To Students Writing Board Exam In Shivpuri; VIDEO Goes Viral | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Amid class 10 and 12 board examinations, several cases of students using unfair means while writing paper have come to fore.

Videos allegedly showing the cheating at the examination centers have gone viral from the Bairad area of Shivpuri district. The videos have raised serious concerns about the education system.

First case:

In one of the viral clips, two youths are seen climbing onto the roof of an examination centre, allegedly trying to pass on cheating material to students inside. 

As soon as they realised they were being filmed, they reportedly climbed down and ran away. They were also seen trying covering their faces while they escaped.

Second case:

In another 13-second video, two people can be seen standing outside the boundary wall of an exam centre and allegedly dictating answers loudly to students sitting inside.

Third case:

The most shocking claim involves impersonation. In a separate video, a girl sitting outside a school allegedly said that another girl named ‘Sonam’ had gone inside to write the exam in her place. 

She reportedly identified herself as ‘Deepa.’ However, there has been no official confirmation of this claim so far.

The exam centres from where the videos surfaced are said to be set up in private schools. 

Education Department assures investigation

Meanwhile, the Education Department has denied any confirmed cases of cheating so far and stated that strict measures are in place across the district to prevent malpractice.

Bairad Block Education Officer Awadhesh Tomar said that no such video had come to his notice yet. He also said he was unaware of the impersonation allegation but assured that both matters would be investigated.

