MP News: Seven Injured In Violent Clash Over Long-Standing Land Dispute In Jabalpur Village

MP News: Seven Injured In Violent Clash Over Long-Standing Land Dispute In Jabalpur On Holika Dahan |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Seven people, including three women, were seriously injured in a violent clash between two groups over a long-standing property dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Monday.

The incident unfolded in Bambabari village, located in the Chargawan police station area, about 45 kilometers from Jabalpur district headquarters.

The dispute stemmed from a 4-year-old dispute over a government road leading to their fields. It is reported that even after the administration recently demarcated the road, the two sides could not reach a consensus.

According to eyewitnesses tensions between accusations and counter-accusations continued on the festival afternoon, leading to a violent outburst. Both groups attacked each other with sticks, iron rods, and crowbars. The violence created panic in the village.

The injured from one side have been identified as Premvati Bai Patel (34), Govind Patel (38), Komal Patel (66), Siyabai Patel (60), and Tek Singh Patel (36). From the other side, Laxman Singh Patel (55) and his wife Janaki Bai (45) sustained injuries. While several others also suffered minor injuries.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Chargawan police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

All the injured were immediately rushed to Jabalpur Medical Hospital for treatment, where they remain under medical supervision.

According to doctors, the condition of three of the injured remains critical, and they are under special observation.

Both parties have accused each other of initiating violence and violating the demarcated route.

Regarding the incident, SHO Abhishek Pyaasi confirmed the incident and said, "A violent clash broke out between both neighbours over a government road. This dispute concerned the path leading to their farm. A clash ensued, resulting in seven injuries."

Chargawan police have currently registered a case against both parties and have begun investigating the matter.

ASI Prakash Patel stated that all aspects are being investigated and legal action will be taken against the culprits.

Following the incident, additional police forces have been deployed to maintain peace in the village to prevent any recurrence.