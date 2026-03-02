Bhopal News: Around 80 MP Residents Stranded In West Asia | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 80 people from Madhya Pradesh are stranded in West Asian countries, as their return flights are not operating due to the Iran-US conflict.

According to information from various places, including Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior, a number of people who were planning to return home were stranded at the airports, as their flights were cancelled.

ADG, Intelligence, A Sai Manohar, said that the police had come to know that around 80 people from the state were in West Asian countries. “So far, they are safe, but in problem,” he said.

He added that none of the family members had approached the police seeking any help to bring back their loved once from the war-torn areas.

He said the police would coordinate with families which approach it for help.

Police alert

The official said that the chief minister had given instructions to take Shia leaders in confidence. The police would meet such leaders and provide help and support accordingly.

He also said that the police had been instructed to remain alert round the clock. The SPs has been instructed to deploy police force in their districts.