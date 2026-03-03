Bhopal News: Congress Seeks Probe Into Naushad’s Role In Minister Silawat’s Water Tenders

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has questioned why a non government person, Naushad, appears connected to Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat in the department’s tender process, raising allegations of favoritism and corruption.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, state media president Mukesh Nayak accused officials and the minister of financial and procedural irregularities.

He said a few companies repeatedly win tenders in a suspicious pattern, with one firm getting one tender and another winning the next. Nayak claimed Naushad’s involvement, despite not being a government employee, seems influential in departmental decisions.

“For more than one and a half years, no major tenders have been floated by the department. Why?” he asked.

He said that the firm Montana, earlier blacklisted under former Chief Minister Kamal Nath for irregularities, is now winning tenders after changing its name.

Congress demanded a high level independent investigation of all 2023 24 tenders, including forensic checks of declassified documents, inspections of suspicious premises to track the money trail, and measures to ensure genuine competition and opportunities for youth.

“Strict action should be taken against those found guilty,” Nayak said.