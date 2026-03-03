 Indore News: Two Die After Remaining Trapped In Chamber For 2 Hours; Locals Slam 'Ill-Equipped' Administration, Use Rope To Pull Out Bodies-- VIDEO
Two people died after getting stuck in a chamber in Indore, as shown in a viral video shared by Indore Insights. Locals said the bodies remained inside for nearly two hours and they had to pull them out themselves using a rope, claiming proper rescue help and equipment did not arrive on time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died after getting stuck inside a chamber for around two hours in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

A video related to the incident has surfaced on social media on Tuesday and is now being widely shared online.

In the clip, locals can be seen taking out the body of a boy from inside the chamber while several people stand around the spot.

The video was shared by an Instagram page named Indore Insights.

Watch the video below :

According to people present at the location, the victims had been inside the chamber for around two hours before their bodies were finally taken out. Local residents said the bodies remained inside the chamber for more than one and a half hours, and help from responsible authorities did not arrive in time.

In the viral video, locals can be heard saying that the bodies were inside for nearly two hours. They claimed that people from the area themselves had to make a rope-like arrangement (fanda) and enter the chamber to pull out the bodies.

When asked why locals were doing the rescue work themselves, one man in the video can be heard saying that they did not have proper equipment or tools to safely bring the people out, but they still tried because no immediate help was available.

Some residents also expressed concern about the delay. In the video, locals say that it is a festival time, and they cannot even imagine what the families of the victims might be going through while waiting for help.

When asked whether any officials had come to help, locals said only one police officer, a TI (Town Inspector), arrived at the spot.

'No rescue equipment'

According to them, the officer tried to control the crowd, but as he was alone and there were no rescue tools or equipment available at that time, he was unable to take the body out.

In the video, a man who appears to be an influencer and is recording the scene can be heard speaking about the situation. He says that this shows the condition of the city, as there are no proper tools or equipment available to save lives in such emergencies.

He further says that local residents had to make a rope arrangement themselves to pull the bodies out of the chamber, while the people responsible for handling such situations were not present at the spot on time.

