 Indore News: Bhagirathpura Incident Deadline For Submission Of Evidence, Extended
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 12:28 AM IST
Indore News: Bhagirathpura Incident Deadline For Submission Of Evidence, Extended | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The deadline for submitting evidence and documents related to the Bhagirathpura incident before the one-member judicial probe committee has been extended to April 1.

The investigation into water pollution and the resulting public health issues in the Bhagirathpura area of the city is being conducted by a single-member inquiry commission headed by Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, former judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Evidence, documents, affidavits and representations were invited from the public before the inquiry commission until Feb 28. In view of requests for an extension from various citizens, affected families and organisations, and to gather additional factual material, the commission has decided to extend the period.

Interested individuals and organisations may now submit their objections, representations, documents or evidence until April 1. Written applications and affidavits may be submitted to the commission s office in person or by registered post or speed post.

Self-attested copies of relevant documents must be attached to each representation. The commission will decide whether to consider delayed representations.

All concerned have been requested to submit their views within the stipulated time limit along with available facts and records so that the investigation process can be completed in a fair, comprehensive and factual manner. The office address of the Commission of Inquiry is Scheme-140, RCM-10, First Floor, Anand Van, Indore.

