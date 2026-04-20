‘Ready For Public Debate': NCP Leader Supriya Sule Throws Open Challenge To Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Women’s Reservation Row

Supriya Sule (L), Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Photos

Mumbai, April 20: The political confrontation over women’s reservation in Maharashtra sharpened on Monday, as NCP MP Supriya Sule openly challenged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to a public debate. Sule asserted that the opposition has consistently supported women’s reservation and accused the ruling party of creating unnecessary controversy.

Row Over Women’s Reservation Intensifies

The debate comes after the central government reintroduced discussions around the Women’s Reservation Bill, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandana Bill. The issue has triggered sharp exchanges, with Fadnavis earlier criticising opposition parties and alleging that they have changed their stand on the matter.

He had claimed that the opposition’s resistance reflects an anti women stance, further escalating tensions between the two sides.

Sule Questions Delay In Implementation

Responding to the allegations, Sule clarified that the Nari Shakti Vandana Bill had already been passed in Parliament in 2023. She questioned why the matter is being revisited instead of focusing on its implementation.

She pointed out that the expectation was for the reservation to come into effect during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Raising concerns over the delay, Sule asked why the government has not moved forward despite the bill receiving parliamentary approval.

Wider Concerns Raised

Sule also questioned the central government on the absence of funding for a caste census, arguing that key structural issues remain unaddressed. She criticised the ruling party for targeting the opposition while, according to her, failing to act on critical commitments.

Highlighting Maharashtra’s legacy, she noted that the state had taken early steps in providing reservation for women under the leadership of Sharad Pawar.

Political Heat Set To Rise

Reiterating her stand, Sule said the opposition does not oppose women’s reservation and is willing to engage in an open discussion. Her challenge to Fadnavis signals a further escalation in the political battle, with the issue now set to dominate the state’s discourse in the coming days.