'Rahul Gandhi Maafi Maango...': BJP Mahila Morcha Stage Protest Against Opposition In Mumbai After Women's Reservation Bill Rejected In Lok Sabha - VIDEO

Mumbai: BJP Mahila Morcha workers staged a protest in Mumbai's Dahisar on Saturday following the rejection of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, raising slogans against the Opposition. The workers raised slogans against the Opposition and demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, and Arvind Kejriwal.

A video shared by Dahisarkar on their official Instagram handle showed BJP Mahila Morcha members raising slogans of 'Rahul Gandhi Maafi Maango,' followed by demands for apologies from Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, and Arvind Kejriwal. Other slogans included, 'Phool nahi chingari hai, hum Bharat ki naari hai,' and 'Mahilao ke sanman mein, BJP maidan mein.'

Protesters said the Opposition should take responsibility for the Bill’s failure, while BJP leaders accused opposition parties of blocking a historic reform aimed at ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

On April 17, the bill did not secure the required two-thirds majority, with 298 members voting in favour and 230 opposing it. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, described the bill as an attempt to alter India's electoral structure, while several Congress leaders termed the vote a defence of democratic values.

Why did the oppostion did not vote in favour?

The proposed amendment sought to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats and enable fresh delimitation based on population figures after the 2026 Census. The Bill was defeated because, out of the 528 members who voted, it required 352 votes to secure a two-thirds majority.

The entire Opposition reiterated its demand to separate the issue of women’s reservation from delimitation, stating that the quota for women should be implemented without being linked to other constitutional and electoral exercises.

The Opposition clarified that it does not oppose women’s reservation, but objects to the delimitation process linked to the Bill, which it claims could alter the balance of representation among states. Congress also alleged that the delimitation exercise could weaken the representation of southern states in the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi To Address The Nation

A day after the Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bills were defeated in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8:30 pm today. There is no confirmation yet on the subject of the address. However, as it comes just a day after the bills were defeated, it is likely that the PM will speak on the matter.

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