Women’s Reservation Implementation Delayed As Lok Sabha Rejects Amendment Tied To 2011 Census Delimitation, Pushing Reform Timeline Beyond 2029 | ANI

New Delhi: In a dramatic legislative setback, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 — the linchpin intended to operationalise women’s reservation in Parliament and state assemblies (also called Nari bill) — was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, exposing the fragility of the government’s numbers and deep political fault lines over delimitation.

The Bill secured 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed for a constitutional amendment. Of the 528 MPs present and voting, at least 352 votes were needed. The shortfall of 54 votes proved decisive, halting what the Centre had projected as a landmark reform to ensure 33% quota for women in legislatures.

The defeat has immediate and far-reaching consequences. With the amendment bill collapsing, the two accompanying legislations — the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 — were withdrawn by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

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Together, these formed a legislative package designed to expand the Lok Sabha, redraw constituencies, and implement women’s reservation in time for the 2029 general elections.

At the heart of the controversy lay the linkage between women’s reservation and delimitation. While there is broad political consensus on reserving one-third seats for women, the Opposition strongly resisted tying it to a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

Critics argued that such a move would disproportionately reduce the political weight of southern and northeastern states, which have performed better on population control.

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The government, however, maintained that delimitation was essential to operationalise the quota. The proposed amendment sought to increase the Lok Sabha’s strength from 543 to as many as 850 seats, with up to 815 representing states and 35 from Union Territories.

It also aimed to amend Article 82 to allow delimitation without waiting for the next Census, and to tweak Article 334A to enable immediate implementation of women’s reservation post-delimitation. But political arithmetic proved unforgiving.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with around 293 MPs, was always dependent on support from nonaligned parties to cross the constitutional threshold. Despite appeals from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a “conscience vote”, the Opposition held firm, framing the Bill as an attempt to redraw India’s electoral map under the guise of gender justice.

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Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi led the charge, arguing that the government was using the promise of women’s reservation to push through a contentious delimitation agenda. The unity of Opposition parties — including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress — ensured that the numbers did not tilt in favour of the treasury benches.

In the immediate aftermath of the vote, backchannel communications among Opposition leaders signalled a sense of strategic victory. Ironically, the legislative defeat came just a day after the government notified the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023 — the original Women’s Reservation law — bringing it into force from April 16, 2026.

That law guarantees 33 per cent reservation for women but makes its implementation contingent upon the completion of a Census and subsequent delimitation. With the failure of the 131st Amendment, that contingency remains intact.

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In effect, while the law is now operational on paper, its actual implementation is deferred — likely until after the next Census and delimitation exercise, pushing the timeline beyond the 2029 elections. The episode underscores both the complexity of constitutional amendments and the high political stakes involved.

Any amendment affecting representation requires not only a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament but, in certain cases, ratification by at least half of the state legislatures. The government’s inability to clear even the first hurdle in the Lok Sabha marks a rare legislative defeat — the first of its kind in over a decade of its tenure.

The debate preceding the vote was exhaustive. Over 21 hours, 130 MPs — including 56 women — participated in discussions that ranged from gender justice to federal balance, from electoral fairness to demographic shifts. While many speakers endorsed the principle of women’s reservation, procedural and political concerns surrounding delimitation dominated the discourse.

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The Lok Sabha witnessed a charged and combative debate as the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill on women’s reservation came up for passage. What began as a discussion on gender justice soon turned into a sharp political showdown over delimitation and electoral balance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck an emotive chord, urging MPs to rise above party lines. “Take a conscience vote,” he appealed, warning that “those opposing this will have to answer to the women of India.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah followed with an aggressive pitch, targeting the Opposition. “Women of India will not forgive you… there will be no escape when you face voters,” he said moments before the vote.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi hit back strongly, alleging misuse of the issue. “This amendment has fallen… in the name of women, an unconstitutional shortcut was attempted,” he said, adding, “India has seen it and stopped it.”

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Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reinforced the Opposition’s stance outside Parliament. “The way this Bill was brought made it impossible to pass,” she said, adding, “Linking women’s reservation to delimitation and an outdated census is unacceptable.”

The mood in the House was tense and polarised — marked by sharp interruptions, thumping of desks, and ideological divides — culminating in a vote that exposed a deeply split Parliament.

For the government, the setback is both symbolic and substantive. It punctures the narrative of legislative invincibility and raises questions about floor management in a House where numbers are no longer overwhelmingly in its favour.

For the Opposition, it is a rare moment of cohesion, demonstrating that coordinated resistance can stall even high-profile reforms.