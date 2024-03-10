'Will Not Leave Party Till End Of Lok Sabha Polls,' Clarifies Shiv Sena UBT MLA Bhaskar Jadhav

Bhaskar Jadhav, the firebrand leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MLA of Chiplun assembly constituency, has clarified that he will remain with Uddhav Thackeray till the Lok Sabha election is over.

There were talks that Jadhav is disappointed with the Shiv Sena UBT. In addition, Ramdas Kadam, senior leader from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp, recently alleged that during the vertical split in the Shiv Sena in July 2022, Jadhav was eager to come to Guwahati and wanted to join the Shinde camp, but many MLAs had opposed this move.

Jadhav's letter to supporters

Few days before, Jadhav wrote a letter to his supporters requesting them for a meeting on Sunday at Chiplun. In his letter, he stated that he wanted to share some pain of his mind with them. The letter raised the eyebrows of many in the party circle. However, Jadhav made his stand clear that he will not leave the party till the election is over. He made it clear that even if Uddhav goes to the BJP, he will not leave the alliance.

“I am not the person who leave the battlefield and run away. I made it clear to Uddhav Thackeray, whatever you think about me, I will not leave Shiv Sena till the elections of 2024.”

But Jadhav's further statement couldn't hide his disappointment.

"I felt bad that I was not given any ministerial berth"

“I felt bad that I was not given any ministerial berth after the MVA government was established in 2019. I was senior and eligible for the minister's post, but still I remained honest with Shiv Sena. After the split in the party, I was neglected again and did not make me the Shiv Sena group leader. I don't have any greed for the post,” Jadhav added.

However, Kadam and his son Yogesh Kadam strongly criticised Jadhav. Ramdas Kadam said, “During the vertical split in the Shiv Sena , Jadhav was ready to fly to Guwahati. He had packed his baggage. But there was strong opposition from the BJP for inducting Jadhav in the alliance. At that time Jadhav had to return from the Gujarat border.”

While citing the reason of rejecting Jadhav, Kadam stated that Jadhav once had done a mimicry of PM Narendra Modiji and he had suspended 12 MLAs of BJP during the assembly session of MVA regime.