Will Mumbai Schools Be Closed On July 10? Here's Latest Official Update

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Mumbai: As several parts of Maharashtra continue to witness rainfall, with multiple rain-related incidents reported across the state, many parents, students and office-goers are wondering whether schools, colleges and offices in Mumbai will remain closed on Thursday, July 10.

However, as of now, no official holiday has been announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or the Maharashtra government for July 10.

Schools, colleges and offices across Mumbai are expected to function as usual unless the civic body or the state government issues a fresh notification based on changing weather conditions. As the authorities are closely monitoring the rainfall situation and the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Authorities advise waiting for official updates

Moreover, parents and students are advised to wait for official communication from their respective schools and colleges before making any travel plans.

According to the IMD's district-wise forecast for July 10, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. Ratnagiri is expected to witness moderate rainfall at isolated places, while Raigad may also receive moderate showers in isolated areas. Sindhudurg is likewise likely to experience moderate rainfall. The IMD said these weather conditions are very likely across all six districts.

Avoid rumours on closures

Authorities have urged citizens not to rely on unverified social media posts or forwarded messages regarding school closures. Instead, they should regularly check updates from:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

The Maharashtra School Education Department

Official communication channels of their respective schools and colleges.

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