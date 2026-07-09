Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Light To Moderate Rainfall For Mumbai & Neighbouring Districts For July 10

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Mumbai: The city remained dry on Thursday after witnessing intense rainfall over the past few days that disrupted the daily lives of Mumbaikars. Several rain-related incidents were also reported during the period. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a Green Alert for Mumbai and several neighbouring districts for Friday, July 10.

Rainfall outlook for Friday

According to the IMD's district-wise forecast for July 10, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, while Ratnagiri is expected to witness moderate rain at isolated places. Raigad may experience moderate rainfall at isolated locations. Sindhudurg, meanwhile, is expected to receive moderate rainfall. The IMD said these weather conditions are very likely across all six districts.

🚨 IMD has upgraded Mumbai, Thane & Raigad to 'Orange Alert' 🟠 for today amid very heavy rains. Red Alert issued for Palghar 🔴 today.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/D8qI4mROOu — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 8, 2026

AQI remains in moderate category

However, as the city remains under a Yellow Alert today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated to 64, placing it in the moderate category.

Meanwhile, AQI readings across different areas revealed sharp disparities. Janta Nagar emerged as the most polluted hotspot, recording an AQI of 142, categorised as 'poor'. Several other areas also reported moderate AQI levels. Ambavali and Andheri East recorded an AQI of 60 each, while Bandra Kurla Complex and Borivali recorded 56 each. Gamdevi station recorded the best AQI at 33, placing it in the good category compared with other locations.

For reference, AQI levels between 0 and 50 are considered 'good', 51 to 100 'moderate', 101 to 150 'poor', 151 to 200 'unhealthy', and anything above 200 falls into the 'hazardous' category. Despite the pleasant weather, Mumbai's ongoing battle with air pollution continues to overshadow the city's mornings.