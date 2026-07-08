Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai & Other Neighbouring Districts For July 9

Mumbai Weather Update, July 9: IMD issues a Yellow Alert for the city as AQI remains in the 'Good' category |

Mumbai: Following intense rainfall over the past few days, Mumbai and several other districts have witnessed multiple rain-related incidents, including waterlogging, flooding and disruption of transport services. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai and several neighbouring districts for July 9, Thursday.

IMD issues Orange Alert

According to the IMD's district-wise forecast for July 9, Mumbai and Thane are likely to receive moderate rainfall, while Palghar is expected to witness heavy rain at isolated places. Raigad may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations, while Ratnagiri is likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places. Sindhudurg, meanwhile, is expected to receive moderate rainfall. The IMD said these weather conditions are very likely across all six districts.

🚨 IMD has upgraded Mumbai, Thane & Raigad to 'Orange Alert' 🟠 for today amid very heavy rains. Red Alert issued for Palghar 🔴 today.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/D8qI4mROOu — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 8, 2026

Mumbai records good air quality

Despite the wet weather, Mumbai's air quality remained in the good category, as recorded in recent months. The city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 36, placing it firmly in the 'good' category.

The improvement in Mumbai's AQI has been attributed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) intensified crackdown on dust pollution from construction sites across the city. Over the past few months, the civic body has issued stop-work notices to more than 1,000 construction sites for allegedly violating pollution-control norms.

Several monitoring stations also recorded exceptionally clean air. Andheri East registered an AQI of 32, while Anushakti Nagar and Bandra Kurla Complex recorded AQI levels of 33 each, all falling within the 'good' category.

According to the standard AQI classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51–100 'moderate', 101–200 'poor', 201–300 'very poor', and above 300 'severe'.