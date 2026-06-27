Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies, Mild Winds After 2 Days Of Reduced Rain Activity; Yellow Alert Continues |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to mainly clear skies and mild winds on Saturday morning, offering residents a brief break from the intense monsoon showers witnessed earlier this week. Some parts of South Mumbai, including Marine Drive, Mahalaxmi and Parel, received light drizzles during the early morning hours, though overall rain activity across the city remained limited over the past two days.

Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to witness rain or thundershowers later in the afternoon and evening. The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph during the day.

The IMD has placed Mumbai under a yellow alert for both Saturday and Sunday, warning of unstable weather conditions and urging citizens to remain cautious while travelling, especially during evening hours when rainfall activity is expected to intensify. Temperatures in the city are expected to range between 27°C and 32°C, while the early morning temperature was recorded at around 29°C.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC Urges Residents To Stay Away From Trees During Heavy Rain After 113 Tree Fall Incidents

AQI In Moderate Range

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality witnessed a slight deterioration amid changing weather conditions. According to air quality data released on Saturday morning, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 78, placing it within the ‘moderate’ category.

Many Areas Report Moderate To Poor AQI

Pollution levels, however, varied across different areas. Versova recorded the city’s highest AQI at 137, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. Mumbai Central and Andheri West also reported AQI levels of 117 each, remaining within the poor range. Several suburban areas continued to record moderate pollution levels, including Charkop with an AQI of 96 and Chembur at 90.

At the same time, a few parts of South and Western Mumbai reported comparatively cleaner air. Jogeshwari recorded an AQI of 44, falling within the ‘good’ category. Ghatkopar reported 53, while Gamdevi and Worli recorded AQI levels of 55 and 60, respectively. Trombay stood at 63, all within the moderate range.

As per standard AQI classifications, readings between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’, while AQI levels above 300 are categorised as ‘severe’.

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