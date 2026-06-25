Mumbai: BMC Urges Residents To Stay Away From Trees During Heavy Rain After 113 Tree Fall Incidents

BMC appealed to Mumbai residents to stay away from trees during heavy rain after multiple tree and branch fall incidents across the city | File Photo

Mumbai, June 24: Despite carrying out extensive pruning of hazardous trees across Mumbai as part of its pre-monsoon preparedness drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday urged citizens to avoid taking shelter under trees during heavy rain and strong winds, warning that the risk of trees or branches collapsing cannot be entirely eliminated.

The advisory comes after 113 incidents of tree and branch falls were reported across the city during the heavy rainfall that lashed Mumbai from Tuesday night.

BMC Issues Public Advisory

Ahead of the monsoon, the BMC's Garden Department carried out citywide surveys and scientific pruning of potentially hazardous trees to reduce the risk of tree-fall incidents during the rainy season. However, officials cautioned that intense rainfall and gusty winds can still cause trees to uproot or branches to break, posing a serious safety risk.

The department has appealed to residents not to stand under trees during rainstorms and to refrain from parking vehicles beneath them. To raise awareness, the BMC has displayed public advisories and information boards at various locations across Mumbai city and its eastern and western suburbs.

Citizens Asked To Report Trees

Garden Superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi urged citizens to report any trees that appear hazardous in residential complexes, housing societies or along roadsides to the Garden Department at their respective ward offices or through the civic helpline 1916.

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He also advised housing societies and building managements to obtain the necessary permissions and undertake timely pruning of dangerous trees within their premises to prevent potential accidents during the monsoon season.

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