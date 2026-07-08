Mumbai School, College & Office Holiday On July 9: Will Educational Institutions Remain Closed Tomorrow? Here's The IMD Forecast  

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Mumbai: With monsoon rains continuing to impact parts of Maharashtra, many parents, students and office-goers are wondering whether schools, colleges and offices in Mumbai will remain closed on Thursday, July 9. However, as of now, no official holiday has been declared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or the Maharashtra government for July 9.

Schools, colleges and offices across Mumbai are expected to function as usual unless the civic body or state authorities issue a fresh notification based on changing weather conditions. Authorities are closely monitoring the rainfall situation and the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Parents and students are advised to wait for official communication from their respective schools and colleges before making travel plans.

🚨 IMD has upgraded Mumbai, Thane & Raigad to 'Orange Alert' 🟠 for today amid very heavy rains. Red Alert issued for Palghar 🔴 today.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/D8qI4mROOu — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 8, 2026

Mumbai Weather Forecast

According to the IMD's district-wise forecast for July 9, Mumbai and Thane are very likely to receive moderate rain, while Palghar is expected to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places. Raigad may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, and Ratnagiri is likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places. Meanwhile, Sindhudurg is forecast to receive moderate rain. The IMD has stated that these weather conditions are very likely across all six districts.

What Should Parents Do?

Authorities have urged citizens not to rely on unverified social media forwards regarding school closures. Instead, they should regularly check updates from:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

The Maharashtra School Education Department

Official school and college communication channels