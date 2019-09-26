Will ED probe against Sharad Pawar help Congress-NCP in Maharashtra Assembly elections?

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and others, may have proved to be a blessing in disguise for the Maharashtra Opposition on poll-eve.

Initially flabbergasted, the fumbling Opposition parties suddenly crackled to life after Pawar, 78, announced plans to put up a spirited fight by going suo moto to the ED office on Friday. ED was left to explain late on Wednesday that no summons were served to the senior NCP leader - who volunteered to drop by the ED office to experience its 'hospitality' at 2 p.m. on September 27.

Incidentally, Pawar's close friend and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray had spent a day out - inside the ED office Â- on August 22. All Opposition parties have declared that they are firmly behind Pawar in this crisis and the people of the state will "give a fitting reply" to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena combine in the state and centre.

"This is sheer vendetta politics of the ruling alliance. They are trying to scare and crush the opposition all over the country with such fabricated cases against them," AICC Secretary Sanjay Dutt told IANS. He warned that the ED action would backfire on the BJP-Sena and instead stimulate a massive sympathy wave in favour of the Opposition in the October 21 assembly elections.

NCP National Secretary Jitendra Awhad said that the ED action shows the "desperation" of the alarmed BJP-Sena to stick to power at any cost in order to hide their failures. "What are their achievements in over five years of rule now? They have jailed Congress' senior leader P. Chidambaram in jail, now they are targeting the Pawars. The BJP-Sena forget that the people of the country are silently watching and understand all their machinations," Awhad told IANS.