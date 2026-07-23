'Will Destroy Your Life': Viral Video Shows Mumbai Cop Allegedly Threatening Detained Students With False Drug Case; Police Orders Inquiry |

Mumbai: A video purportedly showing a Mumbai Police officer allegedly threatening detained student protesters with being framed in a false drug case has gone viral on social media, triggering sharp political reactions and prompting the police to order an inquiry into the incident. The video surfaced amid the ongoing student protests in Mumbai over the alleged NEET paper leak and has raised questions over police conduct during the demonstrations.

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In the viral clip, the police officer is allegedly heard warning a group of detained youths that if they participated in the protests again, he would 'plant 50 grams of powder' in their pockets, ruining their lives and ensuring they would not get bail. The officer is also purportedly heard saying, "There is no one worse than me. You people are causing trouble for us," while cautioning the youths against joining future protests.

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The Congress party shared the video on social media and condemned the alleged remarks, stating that if the video is genuine, it represents not just an attempt to intimidate protesters but a direct attack on democratic rights. "Raising one's voice is not a crime. Questions should be answered with accountability, not threats," the party said.

Maharashtra Congress Chief Slams Cops

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal also reacted to the video on X, criticising the alleged conduct of the police. "'For the protection of bachelors, for the suppression of the householder' Maharashtra Police," Sapkal wrote in a post.

He also alleged that students were being threatened with fabricated narcotics cases for participating in the movement. "See how much depravity is underway! Allegations are being made that the police are issuing threats like, 'If you participate in the movement, we'll plant 50 grams of drugs in your pocket and throw you inside.' This repression, stooping to such low levels to silence the students' voice, is a black mark on democracy," Sapkal said.

The video has since been widely circulated across social media platforms, fuelling criticism from opposition leaders and activists at a time when protests over the alleged police action against students in Delhi and Mumbai continue to intensify.

Mumbai Police Orders Inquiry

Responding to the controversy, Mumbai Police said an inquiry has been initiated to verify the authenticity and circumstances surrounding the viral video. "This is to inform that Mumbai Police has ordered an enquiry in the matter and action will be taken after verifying the facts," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan said in an official statement.

The inquiry comes as political parties continue to target the police over their handling of the student protests. Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the officer seen in the video or whether the remarks were made as alleged. Further action, police said, will depend on the findings of the inquiry.

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