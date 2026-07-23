CJP Protest Turns Violent Again: 6 Delhi Cops Injured As Stone Pelting Erupts Near Jantar Mantar

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New Delhi: Fresh violence was reported at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening. At least six Delhi Police personnel, including two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), two inspectors, and another policeman, were injured after protesters linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reportedly clashed with security forces near the protest site, prompting the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and police to use limited force and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The violence broke out at around 8.30 pm near Tolstoy Marg in Connaught Place. Visuals of stone pelting and chaotic scenes unfolding at the protest site have surfaced.

A Delhi Police officer was injured in fresh violence in Connaught Place on Wednesday as some miscreants attacked police with stones and bottles. According to Delhi Police, at around 8.30 pm, near Tolstoy Marg in Connaught Place, some miscreants attacked the police with stones and… pic.twitter.com/8EoqaYeSrq — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 23, 2026

According to Delhi Police, the violence broke out at around 8.30 pm near Tolstoy Marg in Connaught Place, where "some miscreants attacked the police with stones and bottles", injuring ACP Connaught Place Vivek Bhagat. Senior officers shifted him to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for treatment. "The situation remained tense for a few minutes, but peace has now been restored," the police said.

Protesters who had gathered at Jantar Mantar moved towards Tolstoy Marg, where the agitation turned violent. The crowd allegedly hurled stones and bottles at Delhi Police and RAF personnel deployed in the area, according to India Today.

Authorities said security personnel initially tried to persuade the protesters to disperse peacefully. Police also called CJP leaders and organisers to the spot and asked them to appeal to the crowd to maintain calm, but the protesters allegedly ignored even the appeals of their own organisers.