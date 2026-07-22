'Attack On Journalists Is Attack On Democracy': Mumbai Press Club Condemns Jantar Mantar Assault, Demands Independent Probe & Strict Action | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Press Club has condemned the alleged attack on journalists and media personnel who were covering the protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, describing the incident as a direct assault on press freedom and democratic values.

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In a statement, the club said the incident was "deeply disturbing" and stressed that journalists have a fundamental responsibility to report events impartially, keep the public informed and uphold transparency. It said any attempt to intimidate, assault or obstruct media professionals while they are carrying out their duties is unacceptable and undermines the public's right to access information.

The Press Club emphasised that the safety and security of journalists must be protected at all times, regardless of the nature of the event they are covering. It said ensuring that media personnel can work freely, safely and without fear of violence or intimidation is the collective responsibility of the authorities, law enforcement agencies and organisers of public gatherings.

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Calling for accountability, the Mumbai Press Club urged the concerned authorities to conduct a prompt, impartial and transparent inquiry into the incident, identify those responsible and initiate appropriate legal action against the perpetrators. It said such action was essential to reinforce public confidence in the rule of law and to safeguard press freedom.

Reaffirming the importance of an independent media, the club said a free press remains an indispensable pillar of democracy. It added that any attack on journalists is an attack on democratic values and the public's right to know, and must be condemned unequivocally and dealt with firmly.