Will Cong-NCP withdraw support if temples are reopened? BJP asks Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil took a jibe at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking whether Congress-NCP will withdraw support if temples are reopened.

"Is Governor not a citizen, not a Hindu? He has the right to speak on all issues. Does he not have the right to question? What issue do they have with reopening of temples? Will Congress-NCP withdraw their support if you reopen temples?" Patil asked.

State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, through a letter written on Monday, had urged the Maharashtra CM to announce reopening of places of worship in the state.

He had cited that religious places have reopened in Delhi, and across the nation, without any surge being witnessed in the COVID-19 cases, and had further questioned the motive behind delaying the same in Maharashtra.