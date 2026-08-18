Wildlife SOS Responds To Poaching Allegations, Says Anti-Poaching Work Being 'Vilified' | Representative Image

Mumbai: Wildlife conservation NGO Wildlife SOS on Monday rejected allegations linking its senior functionaries to an alleged wildlife poaching and trafficking network, saying that legitimate anti-poaching intelligence work was being wrongly portrayed as participation in wildlife crime.

The statement came after an investigation into the seizure of 10 leopard skins in Uttar Pradesh raised questions about the organisation’s alleged links with persons suspected of involvement in wildlife trafficking. The skins were seized on the Agra-Gwalior road in July after the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department and police acted on intelligence provided by Wildlife SOS. Four persons were arrested in connection with the seizure and the investigation into the wider trafficking network is continuing.

Subsequently, reports citing the Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) alleged that two suspected wildlife traffickers arrested in connection with a separate big-cat poaching investigation had been associated with Wildlife SOS. Investigators are reportedly examining allegations that the organisation's anti-poaching operations may have been misused to stage seizures or facilitate wildlife crime. These remain allegations under investigation and have not been established by a court.

Wildlife SOS CEO and co-founder Kartick Satyanarayan was reportedly asked to appear before the investigating officer in Shivpuri on Monday in connection with the probe.

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Wildlife SOS Reacts To The Allegations

Reacting to the allegations, Wildlife SOS said it was “shocked and deeply concerned”, arguing that treating anti-poaching intelligence work as wildlife crime could have a “chilling effect” on future wildlife enforcement.

The NGO said its Forest Watch anti-poaching unit operates through a network of informants who provide information about poachers and wildlife traffickers to enforcement agencies. Wildlife SOS says the unit has assisted forest departments, police and other agencies in recovering wildlife products and apprehending suspected traffickers.

The organisation questioned what would happen to informants, whistleblowers and other individuals who share intelligence with enforcement agencies if they subsequently risk being treated as suspects themselves.

“If people who help bring wildlife crime to the attention of authorities begin to fear that they themselves could be treated as suspects, who will come forward to protect India’s wildlife?” the NGO said.

Wildlife SOS maintained that the allegations against it had been made without basis and said it had records and other evidence to demonstrate that they would not withstand a fair assessment. It added that it was cooperating with, and willing to face, any investigation.

“This is shocking, and we are deeply concerned. Our immensely celebrated efforts over the years in rescuing and eventual banning of dancing bears in India is just one of the many stories that we are proud of,” Satyanarayan said.

The NGO said it has worked for more than 32 years across 19 states and has assisted forest departments in rescuing more than 5.31 lakh animals. It also highlighted its work with forest-dwelling communities and government agencies.

Co-founder and secretary Geeta Seshamani said the organisation would continue to work with enforcement agencies and support wildlife protection despite the allegations.

“The fight against wildlife crime is not an easy one, but we cannot allow the challenges along the way to weaken our resolve,” she said.

The controversy comes at a time when Wildlife SOS has faced scrutiny over its role in wildlife and elephant-related operations in different states. In July, the Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu Forest Department not to engage NGOs in treating elephants in its custody until further orders, in a case involving a challenge to the department’s permission to Wildlife SOS to operate a mobile veterinary clinic.

In Assam, meanwhile, the death of a 13-month-old elephant calf following a veterinary camp conducted in collaboration with Wildlife SOS prompted a departmental inquiry, with reports subsequently indicating that the state Forest Department disengaged the NGO from elephant-related projects. The allegations in that matter too remain subject to inquiry.

Wildlife SOS continues to maintain that its core role is conservation, rescue and anti-poaching support, and that it will cooperate with authorities investigating the latest allegations. Its anti-poaching programme describes Forest Watch as a network that gathers intelligence on illegal wildlife trade and shares it with enforcement agencies.

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