Western Railway Steps Up Food Safety Checks, Conducts 1,523 Inspections | FPJ

Mumbai: With food safety inspections by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under close watch across Maharashtra, Western Railway has stepped up its own checks at catering stalls. The railway conducted 1,523 regular and surprise inspections till July, focusing on food hygiene, water quality, cooking oil and compliance with catering norms.

As part of the exercise, 855 food samples were tested, while 142 water samples, including packaged drinking water, were collected for quality checks. Western Railway has also deployed 48 Total Polar Material (TPM) meters to monitor the quality of oil used for frying items such as samosas, vadas and bhajiyas. The meters help officials determine whether repeatedly used cooking oil remains within permissible limits.

The railway has also removed 1,587 kg of waste from catering locations during its cleanliness and food-safety drives. A special campaign is currently being conducted from August 15 to 31, during which around 300 inspections are planned. Officials are checking unauthorised food vendors, fire-safety arrangements, approved food items and the quality and quantity of food served on trains.

Railway officials are also taking action wherever violations are detected. The intensified checks come amid growing scrutiny of food quality and hygiene in public places, with the FDA conducting inspections and enforcement drives across the state. Western Railway's expanded monitoring is aimed at ensuring that passengers are provided safe food and drinking water while travelling.

The focus on cooking oil is particularly significant as repeated use can affect food quality. The deployment of TPM meters allows railway officials to carry out on-the-spot checks instead of relying only on visual inspection.

With thousands of passengers depending on railway catering services every day, the ongoing inspections are expected to keep food vendors under closer scrutiny and ensure compliance with prescribed safety and hygiene standards.

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