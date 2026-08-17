Nashik: FDA Suspends Licences Of Three Hotels Over Food Safety, Hygiene Violations | File Photo |Representative

Nashik: To ensure that citizens have access to safe, hygienic, and high-quality food, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted inspections of various establishments in Nashik city and the district on August 12 under the ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign.

The inspections were carried out based on confidential information and under the guidance of Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane, and Assistant Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Mahale. Violations regarding hygiene and food safety norms were observed at three hotel establishments. Due to the contravention of Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, as well as other provisions, the licenses or registration certificates of these three establishments were immediately suspended in the interest of public health.

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Details of Suspended Establishments:

1. M/s Hotel Vasco, Nashik Road, Nashik

Inspected by Food Safety Officer Amit Raskar. License suspended due to hygiene and food safety deficiencies and violations of Schedule 4.

2. M/s Celebrita Restaurant and Banquets, Nashik Road, Nashik

Inspected by Food Safety Officer Amit Raskar. License suspended due to hygiene and food safety deficiencies and violations of Schedule 4.

3. M/s Hotel Mauli, Mumbai-Agra Road, Adgaon, Nashik

Inspected by Food Safety Officer Sanket Yelmamme. Registration certificate suspended due to hygiene and food safety deficiencies and violations of Schedule 4.

The Food and Drug Administration places the highest priority on protecting public health, and no leniency will be shown to any business operator violating food safety regulations. The special inspection drive in the Nashik division will continue on a larger scale.

Food business operators have been urged to strictly comply with the law regarding hygiene, safe production, storage, handling, and sales. Joint Commissioner Mangesh Mane has appealed to citizens to lodge a complaint with the Food and Drug Administration, Nashik, if they have any doubts regarding food products.