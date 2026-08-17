Nashik: Businessman Duped Of ₹35 Lakh In Fake ₹300 Crore Kumbh Mela Tender Scam |

Nashik: Another serious case of fraud involving the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela has come to light, wherein fake work orders and government documents were allegedly prepared to deceive a businessman. A businessman from Malegaon was allegedly duped of ₹35 lakh after being lured with a promise of securing a ₹300 crore road construction contract under a purported Kumbh Mela tender process. A case has been registered at the Nashik Road Police Station.



According to the complaint, the accused allegedly used fake government letterheads, forged work orders, the digital signature of the divisional commissioner and the official government seal. The investigation has also revealed that a fake digital signature in the name of Kumbh Mela Authority chairman Dr Praveen Gedam was allegedly used.

Read Also Nashik: Zepto Warehouse Food Licence Suspended Over Hygiene Violations



Fake ₹300 crore tender process

According to information available, the accused created an impression that a ₹300 crore tender process for road works for the Kumbh Mela was underway. The businessman was allegedly promised a major contract in the project. To gain his confidence, the accused allegedly prepared forged government documents and work orders.



On the basis of these documents, the businessman allegedly paid ₹50 lakh to the accused. Of this amount, ₹15 lakh was subsequently returned. When the remaining ₹35 lakh was not returned, the businessman suspected that he had been cheated and approached the police.



During scrutiny of the documents, police allegedly found that a Nashik Municipal Corporation tender notice number had been used to prepare a fake work order. Letterheads, digital signatures and the official seal were allegedly used to make the documents appear genuine and connected to government offices.



Six suspects arrested

Police have so far arrested six suspects from Jamner in Jalgaon district in connection with the case. The arrested suspects have been identified as Tanmay Mahajan, Narendra Mahajan, Sheikh Ahmed Sheikh, Abdul Rais Sheikh, Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh and Mohammed Waseem Abdul Ghaffar.