Nashik: Youth Shot Twice In Abdomen at Gosavivadi Dies During Treatment, Search For Assailants Underway |

Nashik: Sumit Pagare, who was critically injured in a firing incident at Gosavivadi Chowphuli on Sunday evening (August 16), died while undergoing treatment. Pagare had sustained two bullet wounds to his abdomen and was in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment, triggering concern and tension in the Nashik Road area.



According to preliminary information, Pagare was standing in front of a paan stall near Gosavivadi Chowphuli when an unidentified assailant suddenly opened fire on him. The attacker reportedly fired two rounds, both of which struck Pagare in the abdominal region, leaving him seriously injured.



Hearing the sound of gunfire, panic spread in the area, and local residents rushed to the spot. After being alerted, a team from Nashik Road Police immediately reached the scene and shifted the injured Pagare to a hospital for treatment. However, his condition deteriorated, and he later succumbed to his injuries.

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The exact motive behind the firing has not yet been established. Police are investigating whether the attack was linked to previous enmity, a financial dispute or another reason. They are also trying to ascertain the number and identities of the assailants.



Police have conducted a spot inspection and begun collecting evidence from the scene. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined, while statements are being recorded from eyewitnesses and people present near the scene at the time of the incident.



The assailants fled the spot after the firing, posing a challenge to investigators. Police are checking CCTV footage along possible escape routes and making efforts to identify and trace the suspects.



Following news of Pagare's death, anger and fear spread among residents of the area. Police presence has been increased in Gosavivadi as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident.



Meanwhile, the process of registering a case at Nashik Road Police Station is underway. Police have intensified their investigation to trace the assailants and establish the exact motive behind the firing.