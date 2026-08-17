Mumbai: 24-Year-Old Employee Steals ₹1.20 Crore Entrusted Cash; ₹1.16 Crore Recovered, One Arrested | File Pic

Mumbai: The Pydhonie police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the alleged misappropriation of ₹1.20 crore in cash entrusted to his brother for delivery to an office. Police have recovered ₹1.16 crore of the allegedly misappropriated amount from the arrested accused.

According to the police, on August 8, 2026, the complainant instructed accused Pirsingh Devda (30) to collect ₹1.20 crore in cash from the complainant's second office and deliver it to him. Two bags containing the cash were handed over to Devda in good faith.

However, instead of delivering the cash, Devda allegedly switched the bags and filled them with bundles of paper before handing them over to the complainant. He allegedly misappropriated the ₹1.20 crore in cash.

A case was registered at Pydhonie police station on August 10, under Section 316(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, in connection with the incident. During the investigation, police examined technical evidence, CCTV footage and confidential information to trace the accused. The investigation led the police to Ahmedabad and subsequently to Rajasthan.

Police found that Pirsingh Devda had allegedly conspired with his brother, Yuvraj Singh Vasant Singh Devda (24), a resident of Mamavali village in Sirohi district, Rajasthan, and that both had acted in collusion to commit the offence.

Acting on the information gathered during the investigation, a police team travelled to the accused's native village in Rajasthan and arrested Yuvraj Singh Devda on August 14. During questioning, police allegedly recovered ₹1,16,50,000 in cash, which is part of the ₹1.20 crore allegedly misappropriated in the case.

The police are currently searching for Pirsingh Vasant Singh Devda (30), who is wanted in the case. Further investigation is underway.

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