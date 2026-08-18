 Indian Railways Plans Major Water Safety Overhaul Across Stations
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Indian Railways Plans Major Water Safety Overhaul Across Stations

Indian Railways is planning a major drinking water safety overhaul with “Tank to Tap” filtration systems at around 20,000 locations, including station water coolers and passenger facilities. The move follows a CAG audit that detected E. coli contamination in water samples and raised concerns over monitoring, maintenance and water quality.

UP State BureauUpdated: Tuesday, August 18, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
Indian Railways Plans Major Water Safety Overhaul Across Stations
Indian Railways Plans Major Water Safety Overhaul Across Stations | File Pic

Prayagraj: Indian Railways is preparing a major upgrade of its drinking water infrastructure, with “Tank to Tap” water filtration systems planned at around 20,000 locations, including water coolers across railway stations and other passenger facilities.

Railways plans water safety upgrade

The initiative follows concerns over drinking water quality highlighted in a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed officials to take immediate corrective measures to improve water safety and strengthen monitoring across the railway network.

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Under the new system, railway authorities will focus on regular cleaning and maintenance of water tanks, replacement of old or contaminated tanks and mandatory testing of water at both the source and outlet points.

Railway Board-level monitoring will also be strengthened, with periodic reports expected to track water quality and implementation.

CAG flags contamination concerns

The CAG audit had detected E. coli contamination in water samples at eight railway stations, raising concerns about the safety of drinking water available to passengers.

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