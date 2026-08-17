BJP Sharpens UP Focus Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Battle | Representational Image

Lucknow: The BJP’s new national team under party president Nitin Nabin has brought UP into sharper focus, with key organisational appointments coming at a crucial time ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The party has appointed Kunwar Basit Ali as national president of the BJP Minority Morcha, while former Union minister and former Amethi MP Smriti Irani has been named a national general secretary.

UP leaders get key roles

Basit Ali’s elevation is particularly significant from the Uttar Pradesh perspective. A prominent BJP minority outreach face from the state, he has previously worked on programmes aimed at strengthening the party’s engagement with Muslim communities.

His new national responsibility could give greater organisational weight to the BJP’s minority outreach strategy in UP, particularly in areas where the party is seeking to expand its social base.

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Another important UP connection is Prof. Tariq Mansoor, former Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, who has been appointed national vice-president. His inclusion, along with Basit Ali, gives the new team two prominent faces associated with the party’s outreach among minority communities.

Smriti Irani returns to organisation

Smriti Irani’s return to a key organisational position is also politically significant for UP. She represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024 and remains strongly associated with the state’s political landscape.

Her appointment as national general secretary places a familiar and high-profile face back in the BJP’s organisational structure ahead of major electoral challenges.

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Focus on representation

The BJP’s new national team includes 10 women and six leaders from minority communities, signalling an emphasis on broader representation within the organisation.