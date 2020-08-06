Why is #IStandWithSunainaHoley trending on Twitter?

Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Gaurav Goel took to Twitter on Thursday and said that a Twitter user, Sunaina Holey, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police.
He wrote, "Just got to know that @SunainaHoley has been arrested by the @MumbaiPolice as is being covered on Twitter." He also questioned the reason for arresting Holey. "Why to arrest her, under which law she has been arrested," he added.
Reportedly, Sunaina Holey has been arrested after a complaint was filed against her by Rohan Shrish Chavan, a leader of Yuva Sena - Shiv Sena's youth wing.
In the complaint, Chavan wrote that Holey had posted objectionable content on Twitter against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.
Chavan also alleged that Holey, through her Twitter account @SunainaHoley and her backup account @NidarNaari, posted offensive pictures of the Chief Minister to defame his image on social media. She also has made objectionable comments against the Marathi language, the complaint added.
The complaint was filed at Tulinj Police Station, Nalasopara under sections 294 (using obscene language in public), 499 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the IPC and Section 66A of the Information Act 2000.
Chavan had also urged the police to take action in 48 hours.
After Holey's arrest, Twitter users started trending #IStandWithSunainaHoley. Many said that her arrest was an assault on freedom of expression.
"Abusing Ganpati Baapa no action. Abusing Sri Ram and Sita Maa no action. Abusing Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj no action. Abusing Hindus and their faith no action. But if you question or say something abt MahaVikasAghadi leaders you will be booked and arrested," wrote former Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki.
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, "@SunainaHoley is Mumbai Police taken any action against you? U may contact me kiritsomaiya@gmail.com."
Meanwhile, some Twitter users posted her 'objectionable' and 'offensive' tweets also wrote #ShameOnSunaina.
