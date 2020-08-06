Why is #IStandWithSunainaHoley trending on Twitter?

Reportedly, Sunaina Holey has been arrested after a complaint was filed against her by Rohan Shrish Chavan, a leader of Yuva Sena - Shiv Sena's youth wing.

In the complaint, Chavan wrote that Holey had posted objectionable content on Twitter against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Chavan also alleged that Holey, through her Twitter account @SunainaHoley and her backup account @NidarNaari, posted offensive pictures of the Chief Minister to defame his image on social media. She also has made objectionable comments against the Marathi language, the complaint added.

The complaint was filed at Tulinj Police Station, Nalasopara under sections 294 (using obscene language in public), 499 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the IPC and Section 66A of the Information Act 2000.

Chavan had also urged the police to take action in 48 hours.